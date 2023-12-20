Playing games with people isn’t nice, unless you’re at Miami’s newest arcade. They make an exception there.

Arcade Time USA is all about friendly competition, laughter, and creating unforgettable memories. We have the inside scoop

At Arcade Time USA, the phrase “game on” is taken seriously.

The entertainment hub is Miami’s newest hot spot. An arcade themed restaurant where the fun starts the second you walk in the door.

Layla Gonzalez, Variety of Fun: “We have over 170 different games. We have a lot of motion simulator games, virtual reality games as well as our sports themed games and the food here is incredible it’s not like any arcade food that you’ve ever experienced”

Their goals: Making arcade time more than your average arcade room and making the food just as much fun as the games!

Layla Gonzalez: “We have popcorn shrimp, which comes super cute, it comes on an actual bed of popcorn. We also have our multicolored sliders which are appealing to both kids and adults”

If you are in the mood for something sweet, head over to the Donkey Kong bar

Layla Gonzalez: “We got like a bunch of milkshakes that are good for both kids and adults if you want to spike it”

For arcade time, their new spot is all about location, location, location.

Layla Gonzalez: “I think for this location, it’s just such in a perfect spot to appeal to everybody here. Like Kendall, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, because there is not a lot of entertainment venues around here. We are trying to really revitalized this area”

If you’re feeling nostalgic, stop by for a blast from the past.

Layla Gonzalez: “What sets us apart I would say is our retro area. We have a bunch of different games from the 80’s the 90’s and the 2000’s as well”

Kenneth King, nostalgic games: “I do love all these old style arcade games so I can practice a little bit and beat my dad at them because I know he grew up on them.”

Edith Carranza, unexpected fun: “I came in here because I noticed all the games that was going on and it caught my eye and then I noticed there was a restaurant and oh my god, wonderful i have no complaints i will definitely be coming back”

For More Info:

8888 SW 136th St. #395A, Miami Fl. 33176

786-250-3165

https://arcadetimeusa.com/the-falls-mall-miami

