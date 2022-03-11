Ever heard of that shared workspace company called WeWork? Get out from under that WeRock if you haven’t, because after a book, podcast and documentary about the company’s drama, now there’s a new Apple TV+ show starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

WeWork started out as just a co-working space, but then it somehow blew up into a $47 billion brand.

Then, in less than a year, it was WeWorth less than what I’m trying to sell on Ebay. How? I ask the stars of the new Apple TV+ show called “WeCrashed.”

They rose. They fell.

“WeCrashed” is a new Apple TV+ show about WeWork co-founder, Adam Neumann, and his business partner and wife, Rebekah.

They were known for hard partying and a cutthroat business culture, not to mention financial losses in the billions.

But Jared Leto says of Adam…

Jared Leto: “He came from Israel, an immigrant, and basically built this out of nothing, so there’s a lot to admire there. He’s also made a lot of mistakes. He’s someone who failed very loudly and publicly.”

Anne Hathaway plays Rebekah.

Anne Hathaway: “There’s something about the connection of the characters and how we were open to each other. That was so unique to any experience I have ever had.”

Rebekah was a yoga instructor when they first met.

Anne Hathaway: “Even when it wasn’t required for me to continue with it, I kept up with it. So now I’ve been doing it for over a year, and I love it. I just did it this morning.”

Namaste.

For Jared’s research, he didn’t just talk to any CEO.

Jared Leto: “I’m talking a $100 billion company.”

Mmm, I hope it’s McDonald’s.

Jared Leto: “He said he was one of the most confident and compelling people he has ever sat in front of.”

And Jared, who’s also the lead singer of the rock band “Thirty Seconds to Mars,” says something you’re gonna find hard to believe.

Jared Leto: “I would say I fail more than anyone I’ve ever met.”

I mean, not a chance.

Jared Leto: “I write a thousand songs just to get a couple good ones.”

OK, let’s hear him out.

Jared Leto: “I do as many takes as they’ll give me on set just to get a good enough one for the edit. I struggle with the accent for months just to get it right.”

He does know a lot of successful people, so the numbers may be off, but advice? Solid.

Jared Leto: “I’d rather taken that swing and miss than not taken that swing at all.”

Like, in business!

But is Anne working on any ideas?

Anne Hathaway: “Well, I have one now, but I don’t want to talk about it.”

I wonder if it’s a line of sunglasses called “Anne Hatha-Wayfarers.”

Anne Hathaway: “No, I’m not going to tell you. I’ll either do it or I won’t.”

“WeCrashed” streams on Apple TV+ starting next Friday, March 18.

