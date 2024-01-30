2005’s movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” featured Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married assassins. Back then, Brad and Angie were only pretending to want each other dead. Now the movie’s inspiring a new Amazon Prime series about the killer couple, this time as spies.

But this time around it’s a spy series that stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine

Maya Erskine: “It was such an incredible role. I like to think of jobs now like it has to be an undeniable yes and this was that.”

Maya says stepping into the role of “Jane Smith” was a no-brainer, especially when they threw in Donald as her co-star.

Maya Erskine: “I adored working off of Donald.”

Plus she got to share the small screen with guest stars like John Turturro and Sarah Paulson.

Maya Erskine: “It was all these people that I have admired for so long and when you meet them they’re actually really good people so they become your friends.”

Each episode brings a new assignment and new danger.

Francesca Sloane: “I do feel like each of them do feel like their own individual films and that is intentional. But the relationship is quite consistent.”

But it’s also a chance for the lovers to learn about the job and each other.

Maya Erskine: “It felt like making a small indie movie on this, like, massive scale with your best friends, and that’s all you can hope for.”

