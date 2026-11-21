You know how it goes in a fairy tale. A girl meets a prince, and they live happily ever after. But Netflix’s new animated film “Steps,” a Cinderella story, focuses on the power of sisterhood. Take a look!

Once upon a time, an animated classic got a new twist!

Amanda Seyfried and Ali Wong are trying to fix a fairytale fiasco in the new animated musical comedy “Steps.”

Amanda voices Cinderella. She tells Deco she didn’t realize playing such an iconic character was a dream of hers until it happened.

Amanda Seyfried: “It’s a contemporary take, and it’s not about love and it’s not about loving the way we thought, but being able to embody somebody so iconic in some way, in this very specific way, it’s really special.”

But she does admit, she felt a little pressure to get it right.

Amanda Seyfried: “There’s some responsibility to it that’s a little stressful. And I also think animation is just so difficult. I really — it’s still so challenging to me. That’s why I think I keep doing it because I’m like, ‘what am I going to learn?'”

Unlike the traditional story, “Steps” focuses on Cinderella’s relationship with her stepsister, Lilith and the way the two team up to save the kingdom.

Amanda Seyfried: “It was fun, and I love the sisterhood. I love a movie about sisterhood because that’s kind of — finding each other is like — this is what I want my kids to get when they watch.”

Daniel Radcliffe voices the prince, who’s not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. He says he’s no stranger to playing this kind of character, but he’s not complaining.

Daniel Radcliffe: “This is at least the second sort of slightly dim prince that I have voiced. And it’s the third that I’ve played. But anytime I get to play a sort of posh and a little bit stupid, but ultimately a likable person, it’s a real, like, that’s my wheelhouse.”

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