The classics never die. And “East of Eden” is getting a Netflix makeover. The epic tale is being introduced to a new generation. The stars of this twisted family saga gave Deco an inside look of the series. There’s forbidden love and secrets that refuse to stay buried.

Forget family reunions. The family tree in “East of Eden” has been dealing with drama a lot longer than the Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian: “I wanted to know if you would have my baby and be a surrogate.”

Kris Jenner: “Have you lost your mind?”

Speaking of babies, Netlfix is giving new birth to John Steinbeck’s 1952 classic novel.

And actress Florence Pugh plays the misunderstood wife, who creates sibling rivalry between her husband and brother-in-law.

Florence Pugh: “With Kathy, I think she is so many things and I — and part of breaking her down was allowing her to be lots of things, and to not pigeonholing her into one attribute of her personality.”

The eight episode mini-series takes audiences back to the 1900s and follows two brothers locked in a rivalry, wrestling with the battle of good and evil.

Christopher Abbott: “All these characters are pretty rich, and so you can — there’s more to chew on, and for us acting in it, but I think for the audience as well.”

Mike Faist: “I think when Zoe asked both of us to be a part of that, the two feelings that go along are ‘Hell yes’ and ‘Oh God.'”

Show creator Zoe Kazan is following her grandfather’s footsteps, who made the 1955 film.

Zoe Kazan: “The film is just the last, like, fourth of the book, really, and it’s a pretty loose adaptation of that. And I was so captivated by the book, and so curious about its characters, and so swept up in its intergenerational pull.”

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