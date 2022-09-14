The fashion gods have spoken, and they’re saying color is in for the fall. Neiman Marcus in Coral Gables is revealing their looks for the season, and everything is bold, bold, bold.

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, who you might know from various E! red carpets, was on hand to emcee, and he shared some of his fashion wisdom with our Deco viewers.

New York Fashion Week kicked off this week, but if you couldn’t make it to the Big Apple, Neiman’s has you covered.

Lauren Johnson: “Where else would you want to be than in Miami, Coral Gables, Neiman Marcus.”

The store rolled out the black carpet and sent some of their boldest looks down the runway, and they got a little help.

Lauren Johnson: “We are so excited to bring in Brad Goreski as part of our new celebrity styling series of events.”

Brad is a fashion guru who’s styled some of the hottest celebrities in L.A., like Kaley Cuoco, Demi Moore and Sarah Hyland, just to name a few.

Lauren Johnson: “Brad is real. He’s on the cusp of everything hip in fashion, working with the best celebrities in Hollywood, and he’s a friend of the brand.”

With a decade in the industry, I think it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about what’s in.

So forget about your sad neutrals. This fall, it’s all about standing out.

Brad Goreski: “What I love about fashion right now is, there’s so much energy, there’s so much bold color, there’s gorgeous attention to detail.”

Kay Thompson (as Maggie Prescott): “From now on, girls, think pink!”

That’s right. Think pinks and greens, blues and yellows, patterns, even fringe.

Adriana de Moura: “We love color in Miami. I think it was brilliant, it was beautiful and represents what we are.”

And it might get a little chilly this season, so don’t leave your blazer at home.

Brad Goreski: “I think what was really nice about this show, and what’s great about Neiman Marcus, is that there’s literally something for everybody.”

Adriana de Moura: “I’m a bit of a girlie girl, as you can see, but I also like a little edgy, and an oversized blazer is so in right now. It’s such an easy piece to wear.”

One look that couldn’t be missed on the catwalk this year? Suits.

They’re not new, but they are versatile, and they’re not just for the office anymore.

Brad Goreski: “The other great thing about suiting is that you can break them apart, so you can wear the pants with a different blouse, or you can just wear the blazer solo.”

Fashion is all about self-expression, and Brad says dipping your toe into trends doesn’t have to break the bank.

Brad Goreski: “”I think high-low dressing has also become so mainstream, and I think there’s so much access now to fashion, I think it’s about experimenting and trying different trends.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Neiman Marcus

Shops at Merrick Park

390 San Lorenzo Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33146

neimanmarcus.com/stores/coral%20gables/fl/coral%20gables

