Cheers to the weekend! Couldn’t come fast enough, am I right? Saturday is World Whisky Day, and we’re checking out one SoFlo restaurant that’s raising a glass.

Sip, sip, hooray! Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar in Midtown is getting into some whiskey business this Saturday.

Matteo Fatelli: “We want to give our guests the opportunity to try different types of whiskeys from different parts of the world.”

This restaurant wants you to eat, drink and be merry. Trust me, you’re gonna be very merry, because…

Matteo Fatelli: “One of the things we’re gonna do for Whisky Day, we’re gonna infuse our food items with whiskey.”

Negroni is winging it for brunch.

These drunken chicken wings live up to their name. They’re tossed in a Japanese sauce that’s made with Legent whiskey.

Jace Max, winging it: “The wings were great. I was excited for them to come out, and when they did, they did not disappoint.”

And to wash it all down…

Matteo Fatelli: “During Happy Hour, we’re gonna offer our guests the Irish Mule, which is our version of the Moscow Mule.”

No vodka here. This drink’s got Jameson instead.

Jace Max: “I love Moscow Mules, and when I tried that, it was awesome, ’cause I’ve never had it the twist on it like that.”

Things get even fancier at dinnertime.

We’re talking filet mignon! It’s got a mushroom whiskey reduction that’s a real showstopper, plus creamy mashed potatoes.

Matteo Fatelli: “In both of our dishes, you’ll be able to smell the aroma and taste the flavor of the whiskey.”

But, if that’s not enough booze for ya, you gotta check out the special flight featuring different whiskeys from the U.S, Japan and two from Scotland.

Try them all, or split it with friends! After all, sharing is caring!

Jace Max: “I think people should come check it out. It’s a great atmosphere. The food’s great, the drinks are great, all around really good place to be.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar

The Shops at Midtown Miami

3201 Buena Vista Blvd.

Miami, FL 33127

786-510-0075

IG: instagram.com/negronimidtown

World Whisky Day

worldwhiskyday.com

