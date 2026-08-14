Forget the boring workout routine. Now that it’s National Wellness Month, let’s get a little funky! We’re bouncing, spinning, and taking things airborne. Deco’s got two spots for ya to get moving. So ditch the treadmill for a while and shake up your wellness routine for the better.

Wellness doesn’t always mean yoga mats and quiet meditation. Sometimes you’ve gotta bounce, spin, and get moving.

At RF Studios in Miami Beach, they’re bringing back an old-school workout.

Roya Siroospour, owner of R-F Studios: “Rebounding is on the mini trampoline, and people probably remember these were so popular for so many years. If you look back at the videos, it was very simple moves. It didn’t quite take off then. It was OK, but it didn’t take off; now it’s really popping off, and it’s very popular.”

Getting your heart rate up while having fun is the goal.

Roya Siroospour: “And you will actually pee all day after. It’s kind of funny cause people are like, ‘I went to the bathroom so many times,’ and actually you’re draining your lymphatic system; you’re taking the trash out of your body, mentally and physically.”

Easy on the joints and good for all ages.

Roya Siroospour: “We do it with really cool music, and people are singing and laughing and smiling and woohoing.”

Guest: “You see how much I’m sweating. I think it’s almost kinda like you’re working everything from the core, and I don’t know, but you can’t help but smile the whole class.”

Over in Hollywood, Sensual Souls Pole Dance and Fitness is lifting your workouts off the ground.

Ronni DelValle: “I get a lot of women saying, you know what, I’m so bored with the gym, I want a fun workout. We are an aerial fitness studio. We started with pole. I would say it’s like pole-lates, but you’re working the mind, the body, and the soul.”

Another way to keep healthy is with this loopy session.

Ronni Delvalle: “Lyra is more of like circus art. It definitely works a lot of the upper body. And obviously the more you train and get consistent, it’s gonna get better and easier. However, it’s more form. There are some spinning.”

There’s also a class with silks…Oohh la la.

Ronni Delvalle: “We call them sensual silks. It’s amazing. It’s like aerial yoga. But then we add in different tricks with it. It’s actually low-intensity, maybe a little to medium, because you’re gonna be doing some nice stretching before. So you want to really get the body warmed up before you get elevated onto the apparatus.”

Guest: “I love it, I feel like it’s a space you don’t find anywhere else. At the same time, you get to do sport, and you get to express yourself, like no other sport lets you.”

FOR MORE INFO:

RF Studios Miami

910 West Ave Spc B, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

Sensual Souls Pole Dance & Fitness

2850 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL 33020

Website

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