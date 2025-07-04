It’s hot, and it’s July, so that means it’s officially National Ice Cream Month … and with National Ice Cream Day just days away, what better way to get in the mood than getting some brain freeze?

Two local ice cream shops are going all in with big scoops and a whole lot of flavor.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Customer: “This is really good. Oh, my gosh!”

OK, maybe not scream, but National Ice Cream Day is coming up, and Jolly Ice Dessert Parlor in Hollywood is giving customers a reason to celebrate.

Nicole Harris: “For National Ice Cream Day we have $2 small scoops, and that’s a big deal.”

A big deal indeed, especially when scoops are stacked with flavors you can’t get anywhere else!

Nicole Harris: “The little boys, when they come, they love the Cookie Monster. It’s blue, they love that. We have the Rainbow. It’s the colors that draw them in and makes them not want to leave.”

And those $2 scoops are even better when you pair them with fried Oreos.

Nicole Harris: “With the fried Oreos, we put condensed milk, we put powdered sugar and your choice of ice cream. It’s just a great mix.”

Customer: “May I have a Bubble Waffle, with salted caramel Biscoff and Cookie Palooza please?”

Andrew Rodriguez: “Of course.”

At Midtown Creamery located in Miami, it’s a different kind of scoop scene.

Andrew Rodriguez: “National Ice Cream Month is big for us here. We do ice cream every day, so this is just more of what we love.”

Instead of focusing on just the day, the ice cream shop is going all out the entire month with anything but ordinary flavors.

Andrew Rodriguez: “Nutella Oreo is great, people love it. Biscoff Salted Caramel is another big seller for us that people try. Matcha, taro, these are flavors that are a little bit off of what you see every day!”

Customer: “Can I try the taro?”

Andrew Rodriguez: “Of course.”

Customer: “Thank you.”

Andrew Rodriguez: “You’re welcome.”

But the ice cream isn’t the only thing that’s unique.

You can choose to have your sweet treat in a warm cone, or tricked out cereal bowl!

Andrew Rodriguez: “A lot of other shops, they’re very happy to just do a cup or a cone or a milkshake or whatever, and that’s great. However, when you come in here, you are little bit more challenged to go outside of what you’re used to trying.”

National Ice Cream Day is July 20, which just so happens to be a Sunday. You can enjoy a sundae on National Ice Cream Day.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jolly Ice Dessert Parlor

6103 Hollywood Blvd., Suite A

Hollywood, FL 33024

954-404-6176

Instagram page

Midtown Creamery

2690 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33137

786-536-2281

Instagram page



