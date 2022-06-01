The Masked Singer is hitting the road for the first time. Natasha Bedingfield will be belting it out and sharing the stage with some of your favorite over sized masks but this show has a twist. There won’t be a bunch of celeb’s taking it off. Deco got the 411 from The Masked Singer alum.

The Masked Singer is going on tour.

Natasha Bedingfield was Pepper in season six, now she’s bringing your favorite characters to 50 cities all over the U.S..

Natasha Bedingfield: “It will have a story-line running through. It has professional dancers who are embodying the characters that people know and love.”

The tour is all about the giant masks not the celebs wearing them.

That means Natasha’s getting some unique co-stars.

Natasha Bedingfield: “I feel they’ll bring a whole new part to the characters because the characters haven’t had professional dancers in there. Mostly it’s been celebrities or singers or sports people.”

Natasha is hosting and of course, performing.

Natasha Bedingfield: “I’ll be able to really, like, express myself in a new way because I’ll be singing my own songs, I’ll be doing some covers, kind of fun.”

And, she’ll be heating things up with a spicy sidekick.

Natasha Bedingfield: “Pepper will be there, but I’ll be doing a duet with pepper, uh so I won’t be inside pepper. There’s a whole really cool story that, that takes place.”

The singer’s also invited some of her famous friends.

Natasha Bedingfield: “There will be celebrity guests in every region, so people will be able to guess, it will be on that, still, that element of, um, surprise.”

Sorry, we can’t tell you who’ll be wearing the giant costumes. That’ll take away from the magic of the show.

We can tell you which of your favorite masks you can catch on the tour.

Natasha Bedingfield: “You’ll see monster, you’ll see the Queen of Hearts, Alien, um Thingamabob.”

The Masked Singer tour is making a stop in Ft. Lauderdale at the end of June.

So, if you see the Queen of Hearts hanging out at the beach you know why.

