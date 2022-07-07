Chris Hemsworth is back in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but it’s Natalie Portman who wields the power of the Mighty Thor.” The big man’s once and future sweetie is bringing the love and the thunder in the latest entry from the Marvel Comics Universe.

In this film, Natalie’s really bada**, and that’s a very, very good thing.

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “Mjölnir!”

Taika Waititi (as Korg, voice): “He reclaimed his title, as the one and only, Thor. Oh, spoke too soon.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “Jane?!”

She’s got the power. Natalie Portman is back in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Natalie Portman (as Jane Foster): “What’s it been, like three, four years?”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “Eight years, seven months and six days. Give or take.”

The last time we saw the actress in “Thor: The Dark World,” she was human and the main squeeze of Chris Hemsworth.

Taika Waititi (as Korg, voice): “So that’s the ex-girlfriend, is it?”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “The old ex-girlfriend.”

Taika Waititi (as Korg, voice): “Jodie Foster.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “Jane Foster.”

Taika Waititi (as Korg, voice): “The one that got away.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “The one that got away.”

This time around…

Natalie Portman: “To say that Jane was going to become the Mighty Thor in this one was really, really just an incredible opportunity and, really, like a once-in-a-lifetime possibility.”

Natalie Portman (as Jane Foster): “Let’s bring the rainbow.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “Bring the rainbow? Is that a catchphrase or something?”

Natalie Portman: “You have to, like, carry yourself differently. You have to have a different bearing, so I did train a lot, but there’s also a lot of movie magic, of course, involved in the transformation.”

Natalie Portman (as Jane Foster): “It’s just my first bad guy.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “You never forget your first.”

Natalie Portman: “It was really an amazing opportunity to have this kind of dual side, that she’s human and a superhero, and then how each affects the other, and to imagine what that feeling is, to like have the powers and then not have them, is also just emotionally interesting.”

Russell Crowe (as Zeus): “Let’s see who you are. Now, take off your disguise … and flick!”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “You flicked too hard, dammit!”

Natalie Portman (as Jane Foster): “Shall we help him?”

Tessa Thompson (as King Valkyrie): “Eventually. Grape?”

