There’s no denying Nashville has a huge country music scene. But that’s not the only genre hitting a high note in the music city. Deco’s getting the 411 on a festival that’s ready to rock the 305 this weekend.

Saddle up and let the good times roll! Miami Art Week is getting off to a rockin’ start, all thanks to Nashbash.

Nashbash organizer: “Nashbash is a one-day festival that showcases the best of Nashville in Miami.”

This event is more than just a concert at the Miami Beach Bandshell. It’s a celebration of the different kinds of music making waves in Tennessee.

Someone: “A lot of people, especially in other states, associate Nashville only with country music. But Nashville is so much more than country. It’s got an incredible alt rock scene, Americana scene, all sorts of genres.”

Maggie Rose (singing): “This life is going to leave you breathless, but you catch it every time.”

One act taking the stage is Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rose. She’s one of the festival’s co-headliners. And you can count on her to bring the soul and Americana vibes.

Nashbash organizer: “She is one of the most incredible voices that leaves people’s jaws on the floor.”

Also on the lineup is alternative rock band Moon Taxi.

Trevor Terndrup (singing): “If you’re a little bit scared, be a little bit brave. Don’t ever be afraid to say what you gotta say.”

They’re closing out the event, and they’re super excited to play their first show in Miami Beach.

Trevor Terndrup: “It’s our first time there, so we wanna get it right.”

But that’s not the only reason they can’t wait to come to the 305.

Trevor Terndrup: “We’re stoked because it actually snowed here in Nashville this morning, so Miami in November sounds pretty awesome to us.”

Moon Taxi has played major festivals like Bonnaroo and Coachella. So they know what it takes to get the crowd hyped up.

Trevor Terndrup: “The music is diverse. It’s really dance-y. It’s sing-along, it’s engaging, and it’s perfect for beach vibes.”

Trevor Terndrup (singing): “Once we’re gone, this place won’t be the same. We’ll go down together in the hall of fame.”

Nash Bash is going down this Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Nashbash Miami

Sunday, Nov. 30, 3:30 p.m.

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

Tickets



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.