Name that tune is back on FOX tomorrow. And you’ll be seeing stars. Some of your favorite celebs are dropping by to compete for a great cause. It’s an interesting cast of characters, to say the least. But how well do they actually know music? Take a look.

Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson are bringing the party back to FOX.

Jane Krakowski: “We’re so thankful to be back for another season. It’s the iconic game show that you love but this time filled with celebrities.”

Season three of “Name That Tune” kicks off tomorrow with a star-studded cast.

Some of the biggest names in the industry will put their music knowledge to the test.

Jane Krakowski: “You never know who’s gonna to be the person who knows the music, who could name the tunes but it’s fun watching.”

Randy Jackson: “I mean we had a good time, there’s a good smattering of every walk of life on this celebrity show.”

Celebs are playing for the grand prize of 100-thousand dollars.

All is fair when they’re playing to win the big bucks for charity.

Randy jackson: “I mean, who doesn’t want to win a bunch of money for their charities today? Charities need it more than ever today, so it’s a great cause.”

And things will get a little tense.

But they’ll breathe a sigh of relief.

When they “Name That Tune”.

All in the name of good fun.

Jane Krakowski: “It really is a musical party for the hour that we get on FOX and we’re so thankful that these celebrities came to come play with us and gave it a shot.”

Keep it locked on FOX to watch “Name That Tune” tomorrow night, right after Deco.

