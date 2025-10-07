Miami’s food scene has a new passport stamp. A Latin-American sushi sensation with an Asian flare has landed in Doral. From neon lights to cherry blossom, this place is a feast for your eyes and a party for your taste buds.

If you want to dine like you’re in Asia, without actually flying to Asia, then you need to check this place out.

This is Nacionsushi, a Latin-American-based sushi hub that has just opened its first US location right here in the 305.

Juan Manuel Burgos: “The city is so hot in this moment. It’s in everyone’s mouth and we thought, ‘Yeah, this is the place that we want to be.'”

And it’s where you want to be too!

Each room in the restaurant is like stepping into a different country in southeast Asia.

Juan Manuel Burgos: “Every space has its own life and its own decoration. We have the central, which is like the main dining room, and we have the Thai lounge which is a little more private. We have a Vietnam dining room.”

I mean, even the bathroom is a trip to Japan.

Juan Manuel Burgos: “The reason why we have some many, like, ambiances is because we want the people to choose in which one feels more comfortable.”

And being comfortable is a must when it’s time to devour this good food.

Like these larger-than-life sushi rolls!

Delfina Guemes: “The XL rolls are definitely my favorite. I love that they are protein rich, rice light and in so many different varieties.”

But Nacionsushi has more than just sushi.

Juan Manuel Burgos: “We also have Pad Thai. They are spicy, they have shrimp or they have chicken.”

Wash it all down with a sangria or…

Juan Manuel Burgos: “We also have another cocktail called Golden Gai, which has passion fruit, sake and wine.”

And then comes dessert. We recommend the dulce de leche.

Juan Manuel Burgos: “They are mini wontons filled with dulce de leche, and it’s served with ice cream and blueberry sauce.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Nacionsushi I Miami

8700 NW 36th St

Doral, FL 33166

Website

