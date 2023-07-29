It looks like the characters in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” could use some good energy. More like they need extra reinforcements, maybe some sage or crystals.

Look no further than a Lauderhill shop with just what you need to ditch all that unwanted energy and bring home some good vibes.

Jared Leto (as Crump, voice): “This house is dripping with ghosts, but there’s always room for one more.”

These ghouls better watch out, because Bohemi Chic is ready to banish their bad vibes.

Arianna: “Bohemi Chic is the most mystical shop in the universe, offering an array of candles, crystals, spiritual items and more.”

This magic works with the power of your mind.

Arianna: “Everything starts with your mind, your spirit, and your body, and these are tools that help you achieve whatever goals you set for yourself, to help attract the energies that you want to bring into your life.”

Wanna attract a little more romance? How about some extra cash? They’ve got a candle for that.

Arianna: “Candles are one of our best sellers because they can be used for many intentions. Typically they can burn for 7 to 14 days, and our most popular ones are used for protection, love for all those singles out there, money and good luck.”

But what about those pesky unwanted spirits from a haunted mansion?

Arianna: “For the haunted mansion, I would definitely recommend palo santo — it’s like a punch — when it comes to evading negative bad energies.”

Be gone, ghosties!

Arianna: “If you want to attract good luck, fortune and vibes, I would start with crystals. My personal favorite is citrine; it’s a great crystal to bring around with you or keep in your personal space, and it attracts success, prosperity, good luck and fortune.

Speaking of crystals…

Arianna: “We have a clear quartz crystal ball, and it can be used for fortune telling and more. And don’t worry, Madame Leota is not trapped inside.”

You can also come in and get your tarot cards read by Aqua, the co-owner.

Randy: “Anytime I’m feeling down or depressed, when I walk in this store, it just raises my whole frequency and vibrations.”

Browse around, shop or just enjoy the good energy from the store.

Arianna: “We offer a special magical place where people can come, unwind, pick out some things that make them feel good. “

Courtney O’Connell: “Just coming in, it’s like an uplifting feel. Everybody here is amazing, everybody here just makes me feel so nice.”

