Getting a treat at the spa is a complete mood. A type of mood where you’re too zen to care about anything … except for the price. Over at mySpa, they don’t want you thinking about the price, they just want you to appreciate number one: yourself.

Miami Spa Months ended in August, but mySpa inside the InterContinental Hotel has extended theirs until the end of September.

Caroline Wilmot, mySpa Director: “You have more time to luxuriate and pamper yourself, because life just speeds up. Kids have just gone back to school. Spoil yourself with a treatment.”

You had me at the word “spoil.” Deal me in.

Caroline Wilmot: “The My Massage is a 50-minute full body Swedish. The hot stones we use on the back, neck and shoulders, with the aromatherapy, and ending with a revitalizing foot scrub.”

China Brown: “I feel very rejuvenated. I feel pretty relaxed. Like, the hot stone method is definitely one of my favorites.”

MySpa wants to take care of more than just your body.

Caroline Wilmot: “We have amazing LED lip treatments. It’s an LED lip mask, which is red light therapy, amazing to boost collagen, helps with fine lines and wrinkles.”

And let’s face it. Why not let them?

Caroline Wilmot: “We have our 75-minute facial, so then your aesthetician has time to do a beautiful gua sha face massage, an LED collagen light mask, and just that full facial experience with neck, shoulder, arm and hand massage.”

You also get to take advantage of all the cool things they offer at the hotel.

Caroline Wilmot: “As our spa guest, you will enjoy full use of all of our amenities. That does include steam room, sauna, the relaxation lounge, even our state-of-the-art fitness center and beautiful hotel outdoor pool with amazing views of Key Biscayne.”

Cierra Grabill: “Me and China went in the steam room and sauna before our services. She got the massage; I did the facial. The vitamin C helps to brighten and lighten your skin, which I love.”

Special Spa Month pricing is going on until the end of September.

FOR MORE INFO:

MySpa

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

305-577-1000

icmiamihotel.com/myspa

