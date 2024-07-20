Here’s your Friday funny. What type of shoes do spies wear? Sneak-ers.

There’s definitely some sneaking around going on in the sequel “My Spy: The Eternal City.” Deco got the secrets of the flick from its cast.

Dave Bautista (as JJ): “They’re eating my nipples!”

The high-flying action of “My Spy” is back, and this time, the mission is to save the Vatican from a terrorist attack in “The Eternal City.”

Dave Bautista (as JJ): “You used to really want to be an agent.”

Chloe Coleman (as Sophie): “I’ve changed, and so have you. Being in the field is all you used to talk about, and now you prefer making scones. Nice fanny pack, by the way.”

JJ, aka Dave Bautista, and Chloe Coleman’s character Sophie used to be joined at the hip … but now that she’s a teenager, things are a little different.

Dave Bautista: “I think that’s his goal, is to be there. I think he’s just not quite sure how to do it. I think he just got comfortable being a certain person in her life, being a certain place in her life, but she’s changing so fast, and he’s not changing with it.”

Chloe Coleman (as Sophie): “JJ, I’m going to have fun on this trip. If you’re going to get in my way, consider yourself the opposition.”

For Chloe, espionage flicks are always fascinating.

Chloe Coleman: “I think whenever I watch a spy film, I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to do that. I want to be like that. Like that looks fun, I want to be a part of it.’ I think the great thing about ‘My Spy’ is it really makes the audience feel included in the adventure, and you feel like you’re right there.”

Kristen Schaal and Mr. Funny Guy himself, Ken Jeong, are also along for the ride.

Ken Jeong (as David Kim): “This is my wife.”

And their reunion is somewhat disturbing.

Dave Bautista: “Uncomfortable.”

Chloe Coleman: “Like, what’s that thing in space where, black void? What is it?”

Dave Bautista: “Black hole?”

Chloe Coleman: “Black hole! It was a big. – that’s all I saw.”

Chloe Coleman (as Sophie): “Oh, I don’t think – he’s already…”

Taeho K (as Collin): “Yeah, I didn’t need to do that.”

“My Spy: The Eternal City” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

