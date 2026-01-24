Hollywood Pride is in its fifth year — and looking fabulous! No Botox needed yet! The free South Florida LGBTQ festival goes down this Saturday at ArtsPark. It has a small town feel, but with full-size fun!

Hollywood is proud!

FayWhat?!: “Grab your friends! Grab your allies! Grab those people that are always saying, ‘I love you, I support you, I want you to thrive and live your best life,’ and bring them over to Hollywood!”

…Of being the best little hidden gem in South Florida, but also of its LGBTQ community!

Jeff Oliverio: “We are not in an LGBTQ-centric downtown, so it is a Pride where we get a lot of people from different parts of the community.”

During “My Hollywood Pride!”

Jeff Oliverio: “We had to have a Pride that was for everyone, so the idea behind calling it ‘My Hollywood Pride’ is that you can make it what you want.”

This Saturday at ArtsPark.

FayWhat?!: “This is the fifth year of hosting this event, and every year it gets bigger and bigger and bigger. We’re right now at ArtsPark, right…”

Alex: “There’s plenty of space for fun here!”

FayWhat?!: “Plenty!”

At Young Circle.

Jeff Oliverio: “Food trucks, vendors, we’re going to have community organizations and a full day, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., of live entertainment on the stage.”

With a small town feel, but big city entertainment.

The Original Boys: “The queer community has always given a lot of support and love to this band. There’s going to be a lot of exuberance out here and we’re ready to match it.”

Featuring performances from the new wave tribute band The Original Boys.

The Original Boys: “Over and over and over again, every time we do a show, there’s countless amounts of people that come up to us and say, ‘Thank you for taking me to high school.'”

And DJ Tony Zuccaro from Revolution 93.5 FM.

Tony Zuccaro: “I always like to play those classics, you know, Whitney Houston, the Aretha Franklin, Kool & the Gang.”

And co-hosted by FayWhat?!

FayWhat?!: “I talk very fast, kind of like you sometimes, and so sometimes people would be like, ‘Faye, what?’ And that kind of stuck!”

Who’s bringing the heat at the first Pride of the calendar year anywhere in the world.

FayWhat?!: “It doesn’t start in Weho, it doesn’t start in South Beach. It starts in Hollywood, Florida! And I get to be a part of that.”

Pride is free! But if you’re feeling a little bougie, VIP tickets come with lounge access, front of stage access and three complimentary cocktails.

FayWhat?!: “What is it — you’re still doing vodka soda, right?”

Alex: “Vodka soda.”

FayWhat?!: “He’s watching his calories. Whatever I make you, you’re gonna drink.”

Alex: “Whatever you hand me, I’m gonna drink.”

FayWhat?!: “Dale!”

But we can’t forget what it’s all really about.

FayWhat?!: “Pride means being together when sometimes the world tells you you’re not enough. That’s what Pride means. I love you, papi.”

Alex: “Aw, I felt that.”

Again, Pride is free. VIP tickets are $45.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

My Hollywood Pride at ArtsPark at Young Circle

1 North Young Circle

Hollywood, FL 33022

Saturday, Jan. 24 1-10 p.m.

To buy VIP tickets, click here.

