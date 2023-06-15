Who could use some retail therapy? All of us! Sign us up for a session, please.

If you’re short on time, though, the Swagg Bag Shopping Experience in Miami is perfect for you. It’s a timed shopping spree — all for a hundred-dollar bill!

Summertime Fine is here.

Jael Roumain, owner of MuurSwagg: “If your closet needs that refresh, or you need a new wardrobe, or summer’s here.”

At MuurSwagg, fashion is life.

Jael Roumain: “We’re here in Miami, so this is the perfect city to look your best, to step out looking amazing, and we have all the fashion for it. At MuurSwagg, you’ll find all women’s fashion, and it’s very inclusive. We have sizes ranging from small to extra large.”

From jeans to dresses to…

Jael Roumain: “Since it’s Swim Week, it’s the perfect time to bring out that swimwear, to bring out colors that make the body look sexy. You can find our fashion online, specifically, and the only time that you are able to come in store and shop with us, is whenever we do have our pop-ups or we have our Swagg Bag events.”

Did you say Swagg Bag?

Jael Roumain: “Swagg Bag, it’s like the infamous Swagg Bag.”

This is how it works.

Jael Roumain: “You’ll come in, you’ll purchase a bag, and it’s a tote bag. We’ll have all the sizes sectioned off for them, and with that bag, you’ll be able to fit in as much items as possible into the bag, and you have 2 minutes to do that.”

Phew! The pressure! And it’s all for 100 bucks.

Jael Roumain: “As soon as the timer goes off, the adrenaline is just like, ‘Stuff, stuff, stuff, stuff.'”

But don’t be scared, be prepared.

Jessyka Castillo: “I had already studied some of the pieces that they’re known for, and so, I was kind of focusing on getting the smallest pieces first. I saw some jeans; once I saw that it was starting to overflow, I just knew in the last couple of seconds I could just throw out those top pieces.”

And the fun continues.

Jael Roumain: “Once they leave MuurSwagg, they’ll go over to Boss Slay, and they’ll be able to enjoy the services there as an add-on. She does lip fillers, lashes, facials — everything pretty much beauty — so I feel like fashion and beauty go hand in hand.”

The Swagg Bag Shopping Experience is happening June 24th from noon to 4 p.m. inside MuurSwagg’s Miami studio.

To find out more about about MuurSwagg, click here.

FOR MORE INFO:

Summertime Fine Swagg Bag Shopping Experience

Saturday, June 24, noon-4 p.m.

Muurswagg Studio

8051 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33138

eventbrite.com/e/summertime-fine-swagg-bag-shopping-experience-tickets-656231946417