For Rudy Mancuso, music is everything. The multi-talented musician just directed his first film, “Música.” It’s premiering Wednesday night at the Regal South Beach, where Alex Miranda is joining us live.

We are here at Regal South Beach for a special screening of “Música” on the green carpet here. It stars one of our hometown girls, Camila Mendes. You probably remember her from “Riverdale,” as well as several films.

As for Rudy, he’s a big social media star. He and Camila are love interests in real life as well as in the movie, so no plot twist here: the chemistry makes its way right onto the movie screen.

Alex Miranda: “It’s like hometown glory here. How are you feeling tonight walking the red carpet? Actually, the green carpet.”

Camila Mendes: “I feel amazing. I used to come to this theater growing up, so I feel like it’s such a full-circle moment to be here promoting this movie that has a lot to do with Brazilian culture, and my family’s here.”

Alex Miranda: “Are they like actually right here?”

Camila Mendes: “They’re all just there. They’re just standing on the side there.”

Alex Miranda: “Aww. How proud are they of you?”

Camila Mendes: “They’re very, very proud.”

Rudy Mancuso: “I met her on the film, and while we were talking about the project and developing it, and developing the characters and the pages, a melody did come to mind, and I wrote it on piano, and I sent it to her immediately, and she loved it. It ended up being the main theme of the movie.”

No wonder they fell in love. I mean, could you imagine someone doing something that for you, sending you a song that they came up with in their head? I love that. Somebody’s for to do that for me one day. I hope.

“Música” starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 4.

Rudy Mancuso is going to be singing for everybody at an afterparty following the screening.

