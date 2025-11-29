Here’s something that shouldn’t come as a surprise: There’s no snow in the forecast for us this winter. In fact, it’s hotter than ever, but not because of the weather.

Some of the biggest names in music are coming to SoFlo next month, and they’re bringing the heat.

Stevie Nicks (singing): “Rhiannon rings like a bell through the night, and wouldn’t you love to love her?”

The month of December is off to a rockin’ start! Stevie Nicks returns to the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Dec. 10.

The reigning queen of rock ‘n’; roll was supposed to perform there earlier this year, but she had to postpone it due to a shoulder injury. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Brandy and Monica (singing): “I’m sorry that you seem to be confused. He belongs to me. The boy is mine.”

Forget the boy. The stage is theirs! Brandy and Monica are reunited, and it feels so good.

The R&B superstars are bringing “The Boy Is Mine” tour to the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami on Dec. 13. Special guests include Kelly Rowland and Muni Long.

Pentatonix (singing): “Baby, maybe you and me, yeah, we could be celebrating Christmas in the city. We could go wherever, whatever the weather.”

Celebrate Christmas in the city with Pentatonix! The beloved a cappella group is bringing their annual holiday tour to the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

This is Scott Hoying’s first time hitting the road since competing on “Dancing with the Stars” this season. You can hear the group hit those high notes, and maybe bust a move or two, on Dec. 15.

MGK (singing): “Tell me, would you wait for me? Baby, I’m a rolling stone. I got a lot of right in me, but I don’t wanna say this wrong.”

‘Tis the season to sing along and party with MGK! The artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly is just one of the many acts playing at this year’s Y100.7 Jingle Ball. Nelly will be there, too. It’s all going down at the Kaseya Center on Dec. 20.

Shakira (singing): “Oh, baby when you talk like that, you make a woman go mad.”

What’s better than one Shakira concert? Two Shakira concerts, of course!

The Latin music legend is performing back-to-back nights at Hard Rock Live on Dec. 27 and 28. It’s part of her “Up Close & Personal” shows, which provide a more intimate experience than her massive world tour stops.

Jonas Brothers (singing): “So don’t get stressed it’s gon’ get figured out. Ooo, deep conversations at the waffle house.”

Say goodbye to 2025 and hello to the Jonas Brothers! These guys are ready to ring in the new year in the 954.

Joe, Nick and Kevin will all hit the stage at Hard Rock Live on Dec. 31 for a two-hour show that kicks off at 10 p.m. The event will be livestreamed exclusively on Samsung TV+ … but why sit and watch it at home, when you can be there in person?

FOR MORE INFO:

Stevie Nicks at Hard Rock Live

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, 8 p.m.

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

Tickets

Brandy and Monica at the Kaseya Center

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, 8 p.m.

601 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33132

Tickets

Pentatonix at the Amerant Bank Arena

Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, 7 p.m.

1 Panther Parkway

Sunrise, Florida 33323

Tickets

MGK at the Y100.7’s Jingle Ball at the Kaseya Center

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

601 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33132

Tickets

Shakira at Hard Rock Live

Dec. 27-29, 2025, 8 p.m.

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

Tickets

Jonas Brothers at Hard Rock Live

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, 10 p.m.

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

Tickets

