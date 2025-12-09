Shaggy’s back with a full album, and he’s feeling lucky.

His new single “Boom Body” is out and cashing in big with the fans.

Shaggy: “Everybody just throw your hands in the air and wave it like you don’t care.”

Mister Boombastic a-k-a. Shaggy loves to hype up the people.

But hyping himself up to drop a new album took some time.

Shaggy: “I haven’t put out a solo Shaggy album out in six years. I did some projects, side projects. I did Sinatra in Reggae, Me and Sting.”

Shaggy: “You should tell that story. I was gonna. I was about to start, and then you interrupted me as usual.”

Shaggy: “Ok.”

Sting: “So about three years ago.”

Shaggy: “I just want to make sure you said it correctly.”

Sting: “Can I start now?”

Shaggy: “Ok, yeah.”

Shaggy: “It’s nice when you get Sting singing dancehall, so it’s good.”

Shaggy: “He loves doing dancehall. He loves doing Reggae. He’s really big in the culture. Not a lot of people know that some of his biggest songs were written in Jamaica.”

Shaggy: “And I did a Soca EP with me and Kes and a bunch of us. And so I just wanted to do a full Shaggy one, you know.”

“Lottery” is due out in March with exciting collabs including his bestie, Sting. For the reggae star, timing is everything.

Shaggy: “But a full-length album, you know, I wasn’t in a place where I wanted to do it. Except now I’m happy with what I came up with. Got songs with me and Jeremiah, I got songs with me and Robin Thicke. Songs with Anthony Hamilton and me. Of course, the single with me, Akon, and Aidonia.”

“Boombody” is the first single from the record.

