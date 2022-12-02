Not long ago, the only music that went with graffiti was the approaching cry of a police siren through the streets — and, yes, we copied that line from a bad novel. The point is, you don’t have to read the writing on the wall to know graffiti and music make one heck of a party.

Museum of Graffiti wants you to read the writing on the wall for Miami’s Art Week.

Allison Freidin: “We have a whole show that brings Brazil right here to Miami. We have a whole show of graffiti artists who also make music, called Writers on Wax.”

The latest exhibition is called “Olé,” and it shows off the works of artists from Brazil.

Allison Freidin: “Fino, Ese, Thiago Nevs and Scholas, they do a lot of graffiti there. However, here they’re showing us more of their studio work.”

Some pieces even move with you … sort of.

You can really get immersed in art with some great tunes.

Allison Freidin: “You’re going to be able to check out Writers on Wax. It’s all graffiti artists who also make music.”

Each artist created a different track, all with their artwork in mind.

Nina Goode: “You can stand here underneath the artwork, put on the headphones and listen to the three different albums that also contain the graffiti writers who are actually here showing their artworks.”

Some big names you can listen to.

Nina Goode: “One of the most famous names is probably Blade from New York. He’s one of the titans of graffiti. We have Pure, he’s from New York. We have Nug, he’s from Sweden, and of course, a very famous couple from Brazil, is Os Gemeos.”

You can even lounge out on their new patio, enjoy drinks, and all the festivities happening.

Allison Freidin: “We’re going to have eight artists painting live. They’re going to be making wild cards that are going to go to Museum of Graffiti’s own Uno deck made with Mattel.”

Martha Sesin: “You’re bombarded in all of the senses. You have the music, you have the visuals. You have so much going on that it’s just a great place to be, it’s a great place to meet people, it’s a great place to bring people.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Museum of Graffiti

276 NW 26th St.

Miami, FL 33127

museumofgraffiti.com

