The pandemic kept us locked up and gave us serious fo-mo, but Basel is back and better than ever. One Miami spot is ready to celebrate in style.

The Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood knows how to break it down for Art Basel.

The museum showcases the history and culture of graffiti, and this year’s Art Basel also happens to be the museum’s second anniversary.

Allison Freidin, co-founder, Museum of Graffiti: “Graffiti art permeates Miami. We are so lucky we are located right in the center of it all here in Wynwood. We have spraling murals around us with world class graffiti”.

To celebrate the special occasion, they’re pulling out all the stops.

Allison Freidin: “We have an array of programming you wouldn’t believe. We are giving away free Pumas, we are having breakdance demonstrations. We are going to have an exhibition by Fuzi. He is a French graffiti artist who has a cartoon style that is absolutely incredible.”

If you’ve been around Wynwood lately, you’ve already seen his work.

Fuzi, graffiti artist: “My style is basically is defined by a nuance style. It’s like all the faces I can see in the streets, in a crowd of people, that I put together, and it creates a universe. Today I am painting this room, which will be my exhibition. It will be painted everywhere, so people can literally enter in my universe.”

You can even get tatted up by the artist, only if you get there on opening day, Wednesday.

If you’re lucky, you might snag Puma sneakers, which you can get customized.

If you get here on certain days, the first 25 people to get in the door will get free Pumas and the opportunity to work with a live artist whos going to be doing customization.

For more information, click here.

Museum of Graffiti

299 NW 25th St.

Miami, Fl 33127

museumofgraffiti.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.