MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Skateboarding is a sport.

It’s also an art form, which is why it’s getting some love during Art Basel.

Skate your way through Art Basel to The Confidante Miami Beach and check out their latest art instillation that’s meant for shredding.

Lanette Torres: “To celebrate Miami Art Week, the Confidante Miami Beach in collaboration with the Museum of Graffiti collaborated with the Few and Far Crew. It’s an assemblage of talented women who have come together in partnership with Babe Rose to build this amazing skate ramp.”

The ramp has been graffitied by Few and Far. That’s a group of female graffiti artists, some of whom also happen to be skaters.

Lanette Torres: “Most of the graffiti artists are also skaters, so it was the perfect mix of one art and the other. We decided to do it big and in the middle of both of the pools, so all the guests can come and see it as well as the local community.”

But before you grab your board, the half pipe is just for performances.

So sit back and watch the Skate Nymphs, a girls and LGTBQ+ plus skate community, land some gnarly tricks.

Arays Domech: “People can expect, these next couple of days, is see us empowering each other, do cool tricks, land them and having a great time.”

If you’re more of a poser than a skater, you can check out Few and Far’s 30 art pieces on display at the hotel, which are available for purchase.

Or up your style cred at the sprayground pop-up shop in the 1930s house, and snag some street-wear swag.

But be sure to do it soon, the exhibit is only here till the end of the week.

Lanette Torres: “At the Confidante, we always strive to involve the local community to really highlight the diverse cultural scene and the art scene here in Miami.”

You can visit the confidante’s skate ramp for free.

