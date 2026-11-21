Who needs a winter wonderland when you can have a pink one? One Miami hotspot is getting in the holiday spirit with a twist on Christmas, called Pinkmas!

White Christmas in Miami? Not a chance. A local fave is hosting a pink one instead. Pinkmas at the Museum of Ice Cream has begun!

Noelia Ocio: “Basically we converted our space into a pink winter wonderland! We do have those beautiful, furry trees and different activities that we do.”

And one of the newest additions is all about spreading a little holiday cheer.

Noelia Ocio: “One of the biggest activities that we have this year, which we’ve never had before, is the wall of joy. When you come in visit us, write down your recipe for joy and place it on our wall of joy.”

But the museum’s sweetest collaboration this year is with the Food Network.

Noelia Ocio: “We are bringing to life, at the Museum of Ice Cream, the holiday baking championship. How do we do that? We have created our Pinkmas hot cocoa bar so everybody can enjoy.”

I don’t know where the baking comes in, but it’s all good!

The holiday spirit doesn’t stop at hot cocoa. There are also festive drinks for adults to sip.

Noelia Ocio: “We are not only serving treats. For this year, we have created our Espresso Merry Martini, which is an espresso martini with a merry twist.”

All of this while surrounded by pink Christmas trees, oversized holiday decor and plenty of photo ops.

Noelia Ocio: “What we want for the Pinkmas is to create memories. We are firms believers that one of the best presents that you can give to your loved ones is a memory.”

Pinkmas runs from now until mid-January.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Museum of Ice Cream at Paramount Miami Worldcenter

851 NE 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33132

To buy tickets, click here.

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