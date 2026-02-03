Buckle up, South Florida! If you thought the Miami Grand Prix couldn’t get any more 305, think again! We’re talking fast cars, fine dining, and a cruise ship in the middle of a race track!

It’s year five of F1 in SoFlo. Deco crashed the Bagatelle F1 party for the win.

Party peeps got their motors running at Bagatelle on the Miami River. It’s where Formula One was toasting to year five of the Miami Grand Prix.

Katharina Nowak: “We bring everything that Miami has to offer to the circuit. We hope that it means luxury because everything that we do is delivering a standard of luxury for our fans in motorsport.”

The big race is a few months away but things are revving up behind the scenes.

Katharina Nowak: “We’ve got McLaren Trophy Series racing for the first time at a Grand Prix. We’ve got Porsche that we’re bringing back. We’ve got an F1 sprint race and of course the exciting action that the Formula One race brings.

F1 is making waves with a whole new trackside experience.

Check out the MSC Yacht Club. It’s a five-deck superyacht parked right on the track.

Katharina Nowak: “We are launching a brand new hospitality product tonight together with MSC and our partners at Bagatelle. It is gonna be called the MSC Yacht Club. It is a five deck hospitality product that is gonna be in the shape of a cruise ship.”

Fans got a preview of the food, the drinks and the music at the party. If you’re a fan of luxury living, looks like your ship has come in!

Katharina Nowak: “We’re excited to bring the taste, and the smells, and the experience, and the music, and the arts, and entertainment of the culture of Miami to the Miami Grand Prix and to the fans around the world.”

Bring your earplugs and a swimsuit because there’s a pool!

The Miami Grand Prix kicks off May 1.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.