Keep calm and cruise on because a ship full of fun happens– especially when celebrities are involved. Let’s check in with our tip-top sailor Alex Miranda, who I hear, swabs one mean deck.

At this view, isn’t it gorgeous. I’m in the World Promenade at MSC World America and it’s reminding me of Las Vegas. Drew Barrymore is on the ship. She will be naming the ship in a ribbon cutting event and getting the party started for everybody who’s about to set sail. But I have to admit my party started five hours ago.

MSC World America

Tour Guide: “Exactly what we were aspiring to. Shock, awe, amazement.”

Officially named Wednesday at PortMiami’s new MSC Cruise terminal, now the world’s largest and Drew Barrymore is one proud godmother.

Drew Barrymore: “It’s me. I’m the godmother.”

She’s so lovable.

Tour Guide: “She’s super stylish. She’s super fun.”

Alex Miranda: “She likes to interview people like this distance and she’s like hugging people. She’s snuggling on people.”

Tour Guide: “We are a family company at the end of the day, right?”

They call the World American family forward. But that’s really just corporate lingo for…

Alex Miranda: “Whoa. Okay, here we go.”

This massive city on the seas with seven swimming pools. 20, if you count the whirlpools, is split into seven zones.

Tour Guide: “There’s something for everyone, from thrill, chill, pools, jacuzzi, and have a little bit of an environment where people can just spend time lounging with each other.”

Beware of the jaw drop. This is 360 feet long, a dry slide and it goes down 11 decks. Don’t forget your stuff, because you’re gonna have to walk all the way back up.

Plus, cliffhanger. The only overwater swing ride at… that’s high.

Alex Miranda: “How’d it go?”

Guest: “Scarier than you think.”

Alex Miranda: “Did you look down the whole time?”

Guest: “Not the whole time. I tried as best as I could, but definitely not the whole time.”

I’m swinging 164 feet. Oh, gosh. It’s getting pretty fast over the pavement right now, but when you’re on your voyage, it’ll be over the water.

Well, that was something else.

Maybe you’d rather soak up some sun on the aqua deck in multiple pools, or on a lounge chair where you can enjoy your… where’s my Strawberry Daiquiri?

…that you just ordered at one of several outdoor bars and lounges? Oh, so many choices. So much time.

Or how does relaxing in an adults-only zen area sound?

Look I don’t know what’s in a Dirty Monkey. I don’t care, quite frankly, what’s in a Dirty Monkey. But I will take two, please.”

Indoors, World Promenade, World Galleria and The Terraces are hubs for nightlife, specialty dining and shopping plus entertainment.

Tour Guide: “Every week we’re going to have three different experiences for our guests that are truly going to blow them away.

Finally, the exclusive yacht club for discerning travelers with luxury suites, premium venues and 24-hour butler and concierge services.

Tour Guide: “We’re open for sale every single Saturday at 5 p.m. this ship is rock and rolling all the way to the Caribbean.

Bring your appetite as there are endless places to indulge.

The sailings go to the eastern and western Caribbean and they go to their own private island, Ocean Key. Fabulous!

