If there’s one thing Pitbull knows how to do, it’s bring the fire. And that’s exactly what Mr. 305 will be doing at the College Football Playoff next month.

Pit is set to headline the Capital One music stage at the Allstate Championship Tailgate party!

It’s all going down Jan. 19 outside Hard Rock Stadium.

The tailgate is free… if you have tickets to the big game. So much for being free.

