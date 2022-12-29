Out with the old, in with the new. New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration, but every party doesn’t have to include loud music and crazy vibes. Deco’s checking out an event that wants to help you bring your best self into 2023.

Forget the fireworks, ring in the new year with a gong.

The Movement Oasis at Plant the Future in Miami is throwing a different kind of New Year’s Eve bash.

Zoel: “You’re not going to find another New Year’s Eve celebration like this in South Florida.”

This isn’t your average party spot.

Zoel: “You’re in a beautiful oasis in the middle of the city, but we’re surrounded by nature.”

Which is fitting, because Manifest 2023 is a conscious celebration.

Sitara: “A conscious New Year’s Eve means entering the new year in awareness, self-centers, focus, with clarity and peace.”

This event is all about mediation and wellness, and the goal is to help you start the year off right.

Sitara: “We’re gonna do a fire circle. It’s a moment to let go, it’s a moment to sit in consciousness in front of the fire and offer to the fire all the things that we are ready to let go.”

And because the name of the event is Manifest…

Zoel: “We’re going to give to people papers so they can write down everything they want to manifest for 2023, and they’re gonna put it with lights on a tree, and it’s going to be beautiful.”

It’s not a party without some dancing, and the silent disco is an experience like no other. It’s called a silent disco because you put on headphones to listen to the music and get your groove on.

Zoel: “The silent disco allows you to have your internal journey, but you’re sharing it with others.”

That collective shared moment is what The Movement Oasis at Plant the Future and Manifest 2023 are all about.

Zoel: “We wanted to create a place where everybody will feel at peace, where everybody will be able to dance, to laugh, to go deep in their emotions, to cry and feel like we are like-minded spirits.”

The dress code for Manifest 2023 is all white because it represents a clean slate.

Tickets are on sale now, and Deco viewers get a 30% discount with the code “Deco Drive.”

