Looking to jazz up your night out? Then we know just the place where you can sway your night away.

Dance Pluss in Fort Lauderdale will get you movin’ and groovin’.

Take center stage with your BFFs, or beat your friends in a friendly round of basketball in the arcade.

You can dance, you can jive and have the time of your life at Dance Pluss.

Quintina King-Smith: “Dance Pluss is not a dance studio, Dance Pluss is not an entertainment venue, Dance Pluss is a dance attraction. We wanted it to be concerts, karaoke, dance parties, and poetry. We wanted to incorporate any performing arts.”

Aside from performances, you can also unleash your star power with a dance party.

Quintina King-Smith: “The dance parties consist of bringing in a hired choreographer, teaching you some moves, we do a dance battle.”

Talayah Daniels: “It feels as if you’re in a sisterhood, nobody is going to judge you if you mess up, nobody is going to be jealous of you for doing good.”

Quintina King-Smith: “And after the dance battle, you take it to the big stage and show us what you got. That way, you feel like a superstar.”

This place is a judgment-free zone.

Shay Rollins: “It was heartwarming because I’ve always loved to dance for many, many years, so when I get to dance in front of a crowd it gets me so, so excited and it was an amazing experience.”

If dancing isn’t your jam, hit the arcade.

Quintina King-Smith: “We have fun for the kids, we have a place for the parents… Just a fun place for everyone to come together.”

Or…

Quintina King-Smith: “You can come in and enjoy the food, enjoy the drinks, enjoy the music, and have a good time.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Dance Pluss

3220 Davie Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 533-8409

dancepluss.com