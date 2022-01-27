Fashion and fine cars are being celebrated in South Florida. They’re the focus at this Sunday’s Motorcar Cavalcade in Miami, so buckle up. You’ll want to come along for the style — and the steel.

You can look, but…

MC Hammer: “Can’t touch this.”

The rides at the Motorcar Cavalcade are top-of-the-line luxury.

Jason Wenig, Motorcar Cavalcade: “Motorcar Cavalcade is an inaugural event celebrating the art of the automobile. It’s a show where we are able to bring together our car community and share it with people in a way that they might have never seen cars together before.”

And, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry, you’ll see it all, from classic cars to the latest Bugatti.

Jason Wenig: “I think the earliest car we have on the field is a 1918 [model]. We’re going to have cars from almost every era and every concept.”

You’ll definitely catch a peek of one your favorite cars, and maybe a celebrity or two.

Jason Wenig: “This event is bringing together remarkable people to critique the cars. Traditionally at car shows, it might be historians or car judges. In our car show, it’s celebrities, sports figures.”

One of the judges is actor and car fanatic Tyson Beckford.

Tyson Beckford, judge, Motorcar Cavalcade: “I’m very excited. This would be my first judging of such a large caliber of cars. We’ll be judging on paint, interior, how it’s maintained, upholstery and whatever else it has on it that makes it unique.”

But if you’re not much of a gearhead, there’s still plenty for you to do.

Jason Wenig: “In some instances, car shows might feel intimidating to people, and so infusing incredible fashion, fantastic cuisine and a walkable backdrop like the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry, and putting these things together in a mix, is going to create a really lavish car garden party.”

If you need a little OOTD inspiration, Amanda from Suaci Styles has you covered.

Amanda Di Leo, Suaci Styles: “We pulled looks that are definitely appropriate for South Florida weather. Most of these looks are high fashion meets garden party. You will notice a lot of dramatic hats, which we love because they keep our looks very elegant.”

You can never go wrong with pops of color or sticking to classic florals. But if you want to make a statement…

Amanda Di Leo: “Our looks are high fashion that you will definitely see are standing out as much as the luxury cars on display. “

Thanks to The Creative Workshop for the preview. The event is set to happen this Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Motorcar Cavalcade

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 W Country Club Drive

Aventura, FL 33180

motorcarcavalcade.com

