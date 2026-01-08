Moving is always such a hassle. But try doing it in a post-apocalyptic world. That’s life for a family at the center of “Greenland 2: Migration.” Morena Baccarin, who stars in the film, calls it the moving day from hell.

Pack only the things you can carry, the survivors of an apocalypse are on the move in “Greenland 2: Migration.”

The sequel picks up 10 years after a massive comet devastates earth. Now, the Garrity family, who have been living in a doomsday bunker, must find a new home.

Morena Baccarin as Allison Garrity in “Greenland 2: Migration”: “Our situation is getting worse. Do we think there’s anywhere that’s safe from all this?”

Amber Rose Revah as Dr. Casey Amina in “Greenland 2: Migration”: “We believe the crater walls will prevent the radioactive storms from forming, making it a safe zone.”

Morena Baccarin as Allison Garrity in “Greenland 2: Migration”: “There could be breathable air, drinkable water.”

Trond Fausa as Adam Shaw in “Greenland 2: Migration”: “It’s in southern France. How exactly are we going to get there?”

That’s a good question. One that Morena Baccarin, who plays Allison Garrity, said is tough to answer, but admits the audience will be pleased with the outcome.

Morena Baccarin: “There are a lot more bigger threats coming our way, so that was really cool, and we were able to shoot abroad in wonderful, beautiful locations. So visually, it’s incredibly stunning. It’s really fun for people to see things like cities that they know underwater or, like, destroyed, and there’s a voyeuristic aspect to that that I think is really going to be fun for people to see.”

What’s not fun? The grueling filming conditions the cast and crew had to endure.

Morena Baccarin: “You work every day for months, and I was covered in dirt for the majority of it, and we are constantly in motion, running, moving, getting somewhere. We were in a lot of different weird, random locations, you know, top of mountains in Iceland and the beach in Iceland, getting into cold water. Just, all of that was really, really excruciatingly, excruciatingly exhausting.”

