The Moon is one of the brightest spots in South Florida. Located in the heart of Wynwood, they’re a Mediterranean restaurant that gives you something a little extra while you wine and dine.

Well, here, diners actually get a nightly cabaret show while they’re eating … but it’s not just the performers getting in on all the action.

The Moon in Wynwood is as loud and vibrant as the city it’s in.

Iraklis Karabassis: “The Moon is a fine restaurant with a show. The big characteristic of the concept is that every night we have a different show.”

At this joint, they’ll put out all the stops to give you a good time.

It’s an hour and a half of nonstop fun that’s meant for everybody to enjoy.

Amber Joy Layne: “We have so many things packed into one performance: we have circus, we have music, we have dance, we have comedy, we have drag.”

And not only do diners get to watch; they also get in on the party.

Iraklis Karabassis: “This is not the theater, where the people, they come, they have to see what is the show and then leaving. The customers, they love that, and this is why we became very popular.”

Of course, you don’t have to do all that dancing on an empty stomach. You can sample a full menu full of Greek delights like green lobster, short ribs, lamb chops and a whole branzino.

And you can quench your thirst with some of their signature cocktails, like the Lili-Koi Spice and their namesake, the Moon.

Costa: “It’s my second time here, and what I really like: the quality of the food, the service and the show. I already booked my next visit. I’m gonna do my birthday party here next week, so I’ll be here with all my friends.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Moon

2103 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-582-1041

themoonmiami.com

