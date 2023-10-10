In the 1940s, a group of monkeys escaped a Dania Beach research facility. And they’ve called an area nearby “home” ever since.

But for one male in the troupe, nature finally called.

Ninja Joe has been spotted in pictures and videos all across Broward County, from Dania Beach to Wilton Manors, and even Deerfield.

Determined to, one day, add his spoke, to the circle of life.



A monkey is on the loose. And its libido has taken the wheel.

Missy Williams: “He’s reached the age of sexual maturity, and here we are.”

Until August, Ninja Joe had been living with a troupe of fellow vervet monkeys near the Fort Lauderdale airport. But, this bachelor was not in paradise.

Missy Williams: “Some male vervet monkeys like to be very machismo, and he was not one of those.”

Alpha? No. Desperate? Absolutely.

Missy Williams: “I have video of him running along the sidewalk, in trees.”



… As far north as Deerfield Beach.

Biologist Missy Williams has studied this social group intimately.

Missy Williams: “The dating opportunities are pretty limited for Ninja Joe.”

Alex Miranda: He is a swinger, right?”

Missy Williams: “The vervet male monkeys seem to live a very transient life. Because they are promiscuous primates.”

Um…

Missy Williams: “So they like to show off their…”

…What?

Missy Williams: “And you want to let the ladies know that, ‘Yes, I am worth mating with. Check it out.’

Alex Miranda: “Haha.”

Inspired by his search for satisfaction, I went where you can always find animals in heat — near Ron Magill.

Alex Miranda: “Mr. Magill.”

Ron Magill: “Alex, good to see you. Mr. Magill is my dad. I’m Ron.”

… To help find the little guy a date.

Ron Magill: “Hey, Alex. What do you call a monkey in the North Pole?”

Alex Miranda: “What?”

Ron Magill: “Lost.”

Alex Miranda: “Look, Ron.”

This is serious.

Alex Miranda: “That’s why we’re here at Zoo Miami because you have a lot of primates, a lot of all of that stuff.”

Alex Miranda: “Now the spider monkeys — do they mate with spiders as well? Do we think that Ninja Joe has a chance?

Ron: Ninja Joe doesn’t have a chance with the spider monkey habitat.

Alex Miranda: “Now that’s because he’s unattractive, or because he’s just not what they’re looking for?”

Ron Magill: “He’s not what they’re looking for.”

Swipe left.

Alex Miranda: “We’re here at the gorillas. Ninja Joe is submissive, and the gorillas are obviously dominant. So you could have a dom/sub dynamic.”

Ron Magill: “First of all, we’ve got no female gorillas here.”

Yeah, I can see that. It looks like a frat house.

Alex Miranda: “Is it like a mating call? What is he doing? Or is he just scratching an itch?”

Ron Magill: “He’s got an itch that he’s trying to scratch. You’ve never had one of those?”

The man has a point.

Ron Magill: “Ninja Joe would have no chance if that gorilla could sneeze on him and break him in half.”

Ok, gorilla… Well, how about the chimps?

Alex Miranda: “Oh, I’m sorry. I thought you were a male.”

Samantha the chimp: “[Bleep]”

Alex Miranda: “My apologies. How old are you?”

Samantha the chimp: “Old enough to know what I want.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you also interested?”

Samantha the chimp: “Yes. I’m going bananas over his bravery.”

We’ve got a match, Ron. Wait… Ron?

Ron Magill: “I love you, Bubbles, I love you too Samantha.”

Alex Miranda: “We’re actually looking for love for Ninja Joe, um, not for you.

Ron Magill: “This is a special thing that I feel after 40-plus years at the zoo. And you can’t take this away from me.”

Alex Miranda: “We really don’t need to get into that.”

And if Ninja Joe climbs up your tree…

Missy Williams: “Please don’t bother him, he’s a wild animal and he’s just doing what monkeys do.”

Have you spotted Ninja Joe, the wild vervet monkey on the loose in Broward County?

Email a photo or video to Dr. Missy Williams: info@vervetproject.org.

