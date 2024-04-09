The 41st Miami Film Festival is underway here in SoFlo, with tons of movies, documentaries and special presentations for everyone to enjoy.

That means that tons of celebs are in town … like Molly Ringwald. She was honored with a special award over the weekend.

The festival teamed up with Variety to present Molly with the Creative Vanguard Award. It’s in honor of her incredible, decades-long career in film and TV.

Deco caught up with the actress at the event, as she looked back at her iconic roles in John Hughes’ movies and reflected on re-watching them now.

Molly Ringwald: “You never really know if a movie is gonna sort of take off or have an impact, but I knew that I really liked the movies, and I really thought that they were special. It’s been really interesting. I mean, it’s interesting to see the way that they’ve aged really well in certain ways, in other ways not. But the films still really hold up.”

Molly was joined on the red carpet by her teenage twins.

You heard it on Deco first on Friday, but she reiterated that this was the first award she’s ever received.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.