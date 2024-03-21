Model Volleyball is exactly what it sounds like: hot models playing on Miami Beach. Who doesn’t want to watch that? This is their 14th year, and they’ve included the law and firefighters into the game. Sun’s out, buns out, baby!

Models have a lot on their shoulders — from trying to look comfortable on the runway to looking sexy during photo shoots.

Model Volleyball is their time to let loose.

Brooke Lily Brazelton: “It’s all beautiful people. Everyone just gorgeous.”

This two-day tournament full of good-looking people has been around for 14 years.

Olivia Ormos: “It’s an invitational to the modeling agencies, so we invite the agencies to put together teams of co-ed models. Day one, nobody gets eliminated. Everybody gets to play each other for fun. Day two, where you get to see really kind of serious game play. Only the best players are on the court.”

These firm bods will battle it out on the sands of Miami Beach on March 30 and 31 and kicking off the event this year will make you do a double take.

Olivia Ormos: “This will be the first time we see the City of Miami Beach’s Fire and Police Department go head to head against each other playing in a beach volleyball tournament on the best beach in the world. So we’re excited to see who wins that.”

One veteran team captain is ready to kick some buns.

Brooke Lily Brazelton: “I am super competitive naturally. I still love to have fun, though. So I’m captain of my team.”

Whoever you’re cheering for, you won’t pay a penny to watch the pretty people play, ’cause it’s free!

Brooke Lily Brazelton: “It’s the best people-watching. Especially too when, like, the people visiting, like, for spring break and stuff, and they’ll end up staying the whole time. Like, I’ll see them at all the little booths and checking out the rock wall. Even if you don’t know about model volleyball, if you pass by it, I feel like it’s, ‘Wow!'”

Another wow factor is the Monkey Shoulder whisky. It’s a mixer truck that they’ll have on-site along with other activities. There’s also celeb sightings, from athletes to stars like Vince Vaughn.

Olivia Ormos: “Over the years, we’ve had everyone from Travis Scott to Joe Jonas to Jamie Foxx, Calvin Klein, tons of people that really just have accidentally either stumbled upon the event or have planned to come, and you never know who you’re going to see at model volleyball.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Model Volleyball

March 30 and 31, noon-8 p.m.

1775 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

modelvolleyball.com



