Miami Beach is putting a spin on lost and found. That’s right, we’re taking you to a special booth where one ring of the bell can lead to a whole new adventure. Plus we’re finding out how this experience is helping people discover the cultural side of the city.

Now this is not your average lost and found everybody. Instead of missing keys or sunglasses, this pop-up is all about helping you find your next big adventure right here in the 305.

You don’t have to worry about dinging for attention here.

This retro-style booth is helping guests uncover something they may not even know they’re missing: A little wonder.

Francys Vallecillo: “Our newest campaign for the city of Miami Beach, “Find your Wonder.” it is really a collaboration with the [Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau] and it invites all of our residents and visitors to visit our cultural institutions, our cultural anchors.”

The campaign invites people to stop and spark their curiosity.

Francys Vallecillo: “Our lost & found, which is a mobile activation part of this campaign that’s what makes it so unique. It goes beyond the ads, the posters. It’s really finding where you are, and this lost & found booth has started it’s tour. It started in the iconic Lincoln Road, and it’s going all over the greater area of Miami.”

Ring the bell and meet Lorenzo, who has personalized recommendations to help you explore the vibrant arts scene.

Lorenzo Patane: “Come to the booth, check us out, take part in the raffle, ask us questions. What is the wonder that you’re looking for behind the usual curtain of beautiful appearances, that Miami Beach and this incredible town has to offer.”

From historic museums to neighborhood gems, the goal is to show locals and tourists there’s more to the 305 than sun, sand and nightlife. Plus, you can pick up a few surprises along the way.

Lorenzo Patane: “So part of the traveling booth, you’ll get the chance to get free tickets to different cultural anchors. But our big-ticket item, you may find a prize to one of our local hotels.”

Visitors can even grab colorful, illustrated postcards.

Visitor: “I wanna see it again!

Lorenzo Patane: “Happens all the time here, welcome to Miami Beach.”

The “Find your Wonder” pop up is making its way to several South Florida locations through Dec. 12.

FOR YOUR INFORMATION:

Find your Wonder

Various locations

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.