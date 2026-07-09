Speaking of Moana, get ready to dive back into the beloved Disney story! Moana is hitting the big screen on Friday, but this time as a live-action adventure.

But before that, two of the film’s stars dropped by the 305 to make waves with Deco!

You know her name. You know her story. But now, you’re about to experience “Moana,” like never before.

Catherine Lagaʻaia is stepping into the title role of the beloved character in Disney’s new live-action movie.

Catherine Lagaʻaia: “It was really special because I grew up with her. So she was somebody that I idolized, and I feel like I put her on this pedestal that she kind of was so far away from who I was; she was who I wanted to be.”

The film retells the story from the 2016 animated classic, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reprising his role as the demigod “Maui.”

Dwayne Johnson: “To be able to showcase our Polynesian culture in this way has really been a real honor. You wanna be protective, because the animated film was so good.”

He’s not the only one who’s back.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music for the original film, also returns with a brand new song.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “It was all about finding the right moment. Stephen Sondheim had a quote: I’m not scared of writing a bad song, I’m scared of writing the wrong song.”

Lin made it extra special by having the original voice of Moana sing alongside her new one.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “The song really takes the form of advice. I mean, in a lot of ways, Auliʻi represents the inner voice that Moana is looking for the entire time.

Catherine Lagaʻaia: “Getting to sing alongside someone that you grew up with. I mean, to me, Auli’i is a legend.”

Don’t worry, DJ gets a verse too.

He needed zero convincing to make waves in the studio.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “DJ was like, you better write me a verse. He’s been rapping you’re welcome for nine years. He was ready for a new verse.”

The ocean isn’t just part of Moana’s story; it’s a character in itself. It also plays a central role in both Lin and Catherine’s lives.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Every one of us, when we get to reach the shore, for me it was Cerro Gordo in Vega Alta Puerto Rico, there’s those hours you’re playing out on the beach where you feel like you have your own private relationship with the waves.”

Catherine Lagaʻaia: “Hours and hours spent, you know, burying my brother in sand or throwing my sister in the ocean. Very fond memories of having that sense of play that I think our water really encapsulates. “

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