Omakase experiences can be a lot of fun but a bit on the pricey side. At a new spot in Wynwood’s Oasis, you can expect delicious food that won’t break the bank.

Forget about saving up for an omakase experience, because at Miss Crispy Rice, omakase won’t come with a big tab.

Andrew Mayer: “Most places charge $250 per person in Miami, going all the way up to $550, not including drinks, but our omakase, we have a $35 one for lunch, which is 10 courses, then we have a 12-course $60 for dinner.”

Omakase is when the chef picks the type of sushi you eat, and while it sticks to following traditional styles of sushi, they do the opposite here at this sushi bar.

Andrew Mayer: “Most of the courses are nigiri. If you have a 15-course menu, you might have 10 nigiri or 11 nigiri and four other items. We really like to mix it up, so instead of 10 nigiris and four other items, you get three or four nigiris here and 10 different dishes.”

Along with their seasonal nigiri, which is raw fish on rice, they have a few other bites for you to enjoy as well.

Andrew Mayer: “Some of our most popular are truffle mushroom dumplings, our dynamite oysters.”

And, with a name like Miss Crispy Rice, you know they had to add a few into their omakase menu.

Andrew Mayer: “We really have to deliver on those few crispy rice courses on the omakase, so we tend to go a little on the heavy flavor side. Right now, our favorites are scallop and uni, truffle uzu avocado or the salmon spicy mayo.”

Brittany Farinas: “My favorite part was the crispy rice. I can’t choose my favorite one because they were all so good.”

Normally, the dishes have a paired sake or wine to go with each offering, but here, you get to choose what you want.

Andrew Mayer: “We like to ask our guests, ‘What wine do you like? What palate do you like?’ Because all of our sake will go with all of our food, so it just depends on what you like.”

Candice Kaye: “I think it’s different here. Every bite is different, the taste. You leave here feeling like you got a variety of everything, and that’s what you want when you come to something like this.”

Andrew Mayer: “It’s a place to come experience amazing high-end sushi without paying Miami’s notorious high-end sushi prices.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miss Crispy Rice

Inside Oasis, right of Tower Bar

2335 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

misscrispyrice.com

