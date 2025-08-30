Drop the stiff suits and stale small talk at Miramar’s First Fridays: Network & Chill. It’s where business cards meet laid-back vibes.

September’s special guest features reggae royalty, Rohan Marley, and he’s spilling the beans on his work-life journey.

Rohan Marley’s college ball days have come full circle, because this Marley shares football with Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

Rohan Marley: “We don’t share much in common with that. We do not share much in common, because I have more wins at University of Miami than he has at [Florida State University].

The rivalry of love will be on full display at Miramar’s First Fridays: Network & Chill on Sept. 5th, and it goes down at Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge.

Wayne Messam: “We want to bring the city to where young entrepreneurs and professionals are, so that they can be comfortable in that environment, thinking outside of the box. A lot of these new businesses are disruptors, are out-of-the-box thinking, so why not bring the resources in that same environment?”

Wayne Messam: “Our inaugural Network & Chill event was with DJ Irie. It was a great kickoff, you know, DJ Irie an amazing story. Really excited about our September series, we have none other than Rohan Marley. Rohan and I go way back to our collegiate days.”

Rohan Marley: “Network and chillin’ with my man, Wayne. Network and chill, yes. After college I had to pivot into what I wanted to do, because being at 5’8″ playing linebacker for University of Miami — that’s a jab at Wayne.”

Rohan’s brew-tiful story might’ve started with his father, Bob Marley, but he found his own path.

Rohan Marley: “We’re also not only musicians, but there’s other things we can do and make our own way, right, and that’s why I call myself a ‘rasta-preneur.'”

His message for the young’uns…

Rohan Marley: “It’s about self-realization and self-empowerment, and utilizing your brain for something that’s more than the norm, you know? You gotta think outside the box.”

The event is next Friday at 6:30 p.m. and is free if you RSVP.

FOR MORE INFO:

First Fridays: Network & Chill

Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Tribeca Restaurant And Lounge

12100 Miramar Parkway #170

Miramar, FL 33025

Website

