Drop the stiff suits and stale small talk at Miramar’s First Fridays: Network & Chill. It’s where business cards meet laid-back vibes.

September’s special guest features reggae royalty, Rohan Marley, and he’s spilling the beans on his work-life journey.

Rohan Marley’s college ball days have come full circle, because this Marley shares football with Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

Rohan Marley: “We don’t share much in common with that. We do not share much in common, because I have more wins at University of Miami than he has at [Florida State University].

The rivalry of love will be on full display at Miramar’s First Fridays: Network & Chill on Sept. 5th, and it goes down at Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge.

Wayne Messam: “We want to bring the city to where young entrepreneurs and professionals are, so that they can be comfortable in that environment, thinking outside of the box. A lot of these new businesses are disruptors, are out-of-the-box thinking, so why not bring the resources in that same environment?”

Wayne Messam: “Our inaugural Network & Chill event was with DJ Irie. It was a great kickoff, you know, DJ Irie an amazing story. Really excited about our September series, we have none other than Rohan Marley. Rohan and I go way back to our collegiate days.”

Rohan Marley: “Network and chillin’ with my man, Wayne. Network and chill, yes. After college I had to pivot into what I wanted to do, because being at 5’8″ playing linebacker for University of Miami — that’s a jab at Wayne.”

Rohan’s brew-tiful story might’ve started with his father, Bob Marley, but he found his own path.

Rohan Marley: “We’re also not only musicians, but there’s other things we can do and make our own way, right, and that’s why I call myself a ‘rasta-preneur.'”

His message for the young’uns…

Rohan Marley: “It’s about self-realization and self-empowerment, and utilizing your brain for something that’s more than the norm, you know? You gotta think outside the box.”

The event is next Friday at 6:30 p.m. and is free if you RSVP.

FOR MORE INFO:
First Fridays: Network & Chill
Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m.
Tribeca Restaurant And Lounge
12100 Miramar Parkway #170
Miramar, FL 33025
Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox