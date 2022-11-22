Hulu is adding “Welcome to Chippendales” to it’s streaming service. The mini series is based on the story of Chippendales, a night club famous for hosting exotic dance nights for women.

Here’s a look at the juicy, true-crime drama…

Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” is taking center stage.

The true-crime drama stars Kumail Nanjiani as the founder of Chippendales nightclub, Steve Banerjee, Who doesn’t have the best reputation…

Kumail Nanjiani: “I did a lot of like prep figuring out how to play a guy who makes decisions that are immoral and unforgivable. And so you sort of, you know, create a worldview that leads to someone doing that stuff.”

Annaleigh Ashford stars as his wife, Irene, and getting into character wasn’t so easy…

Annaleigh Ashford: “The only thing we could find about her was one photo.”

So they had to create a character within the events and time period of the story.

Annaleigh Ashford: “She was truly in the grips of the patriarchy and she was an incredibly savvy businesswoman, incredibly smart, but the only way she could find a way in business was through a man. And in this case, it happened to be her husband.”

Speaking of Playboy…

Nicola Peltz starred as the late Playboy playmate, Dorothy Stratten.

Nicola Peltz: “When you get to play a real person, you have to look at every possible piece of information. You can find whether that’s, you know how she moves or speaks or holds herself.”

