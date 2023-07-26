Vacations are a much-needed part of life, but what about our pets? Why can’t we take them with us?

At the Intercontinental in Miami, your dog can join you on a vacation getaway. In fact, they’re making sure pooches get just as pampered as their owners.

It’s a suite life for dogs at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami.

Gina Genna: “People these days that do travel with their dogs, they’re looking for elevated amenities for their dogs that they look for themselves… Intercontinental being a dog-friendly hotel has elevated the guest amenity when guests book the pets and points package.”

Your pooch will feel just as pampered as you do, with endless “puppuccinos” and their pup pools and ball pits.

And now, the hotel partnered with two local businesses to add more fun to your pet’s stay.

Gina Genna: “You get a custom amenity which is the yum cup, a big and beefy food pack, and you get a keepsake Hola from Lola Intercontinental branded bandana.”

Style isn’t just limited to us humans you know, our dogs have to be ready for any and all occasions— Enter mom-and-pup shop, Hola from Lola.

Bree Cruz: “We designed a bandana for Intercontinental so when guests check in with their dog they can wear the Intercontinental side around the hotel with the Intercontinental branding while they’re here, and then when they go home they have the map of Miami on the back so they can remember their stay.”

Make sure to snap a pic of your stylish pupper at one of their photo-ops.

There are plenty of food options for us humans, but for the doggies, they get their own yum pup cup.

Claudia Prado: “The ingredients that we use are food that we humans eat, like lamb, turkey, we have chicken. Then we also use some vegetables like carrots, peas, as well as sweet potato and quinoa. It’s very important for dogs to eat human-grade food because it’s very important for their health, as well as their coat, you can immediately see that once you feed your dog fresh food the difference in their energy and the way they behave.”

We don’t speak dog but we’ll take that as two paws up. You better grab a frame for this work of art.

Laura Gilliam: “My favorite part is the painting activity with the art painting. Gypsy had a blast, she loves these kinds of activities and of course bonding with another puppy.”

