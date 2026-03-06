If you like your action with a side of heart, the new thriller “Protector” stars Milla Jovovich as a military mom who finds herself in the mother of all battles. It’s a fight to save her daughter. This time, it’s not about war — it’s about family.

For Milla Jovovich, her role as Nikki in “Protector” hits differently because the stakes are personal.

She traded the battlefield for a quiet life until danger came knocking, when her daughter is taken by a trafficking ring, turning peace into pursuit.

Milla Jovovich: “It was one of the most difficult films I’ve ever had to make on a physical, mental, especially mental level, to really make sure that Nikki’s fighting style was something believable for a woman to be able to do.”

The film shines a light on human trafficking — giving the action movie, a deeper purpose.

Isabel Myers: “It’s just raising awareness about that this is actually a reality. And thousands of people are affected by it every day. It’s in the news, but it’s happening a lot to children, so it’s really raising awareness.”

Nikki is on a mission — and spoiler alert — she doesn’t mess around when it comes to her kid.

“Protector” is full of impact — proving that when it comes to family, love is the strongest force of all.

Milla Jovovich: “It is an action film, and it is an edge of your seat kind of wonderful thriller, but to, like, find that balance between being respectful to the subject matter, but also making the best revenge thriller you possibly can.”

If you want to get in on all the action, “Protector” hits theaters on Friday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.