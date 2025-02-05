When it comes to barbecued meats, delicious coffee, and sultry samba rhythms, Brazil can’t be beat. Now, the South American country has staked its claim in the local dessert market and who knew that Milky Moo made heavenly milkshakes for me and you?

Don’t have a cow. Milky Moo, Brazil’s super-popular dessert chain, has opened its first U.S. location inside the Broward Mall. Here’s why they’re different from every other ice cream place around.

Eddie Jr., Shake it Up: “So if you go to fast food chains, you will find burgers, french fries, smoothies, milkshakes, and all sorts of stuff. Here, we only have milkshakes. And you will find your favorite flavor.”

That’s a bold claim, but we’re not here to judge. Listen to this lineup.

Eddie Jr.: “We have all sorts of chocolate flavors. More than ten chocolate flavors. We have more than ten different flavors of fruits. We have flavors of milkshakes, coffee milkshakes.”

Having lots of choices is always a good thing. It’s the special ingredients in the shakes that make them so moo-velous.

Eddie Jr.: “The White Special Sweet, which is a very traditional Brazilian dulce made of condensed milk with some white powdered milk, and we have our Dark Special Moo, Dark Special Sweet, which in Portuguese is called Brigadeiro.”

The dark and the white are used in a certain way to really separate their stuff from the crowd.

Eddie Jr.: “It is the ingredient that we ream that we go around the border of the cup of the Milky Moo cup, so generally people like to say that Milky Moo is a really well-crafted milkshake.”

If this is starting to sound a tad too exotic, you can relax. The basis of every shake is an old friend.

Eddie Jr.: “That is soft vanilla ice cream. So the main ingredient is soft vanilla.”

Once the ice cream’s in the cup, the magic is performed.

Eddie Jr.: “And then we add all the ingredients the way we blend what goes inside, what goes in the rim, and what goes on the topping.”

The end result is a shake you can sip and eat.

Eddie Jr.: “By the time we deliver it to the customers, it goes with the straw and goes with the spoon. So they can eat the rim, the borders, and all the ingredients as well.”

Just for the record, Milky Moo is looked upon quite highly in its home country.

Eddie Jr.: “Milky Moo in Brazil is considered to be the Starbucks of the milkshake. We want to make this here in the states.”

Happy Customer: “It’s the best milkshake ever, and it’s delicious. It’s amazing.”