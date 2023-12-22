We don’t have to have bird brains to understand migration. When it gets cold, birds fly south to warmer weather. Easy peasy … and yet, it doesn’t work out that way for our fine feathered friends in “Migration.” It is just their dumb duck luck.

Kumail Nanjiani (as Mack Mallard, voice): “What is that?”

Keegan-Michael Key (as Delroy, voice): “Duck à l’Orange.”

Tresi Gazal (as Gwen, voice): “What’s Duck à l’Orange?”

Awkwafina (as Chump, voice): “It’s you.”

Duck is not on the menu for these two celebs, but how do they feel about adventurous food like…

Kumail Nanjiani: “Oh, a duck embryo?”

Elizabeth Banks: “OK.”

Kumail Nanjiani: “I’m keeping my face very neutral, because I respect…”

Elizabeth Banks: (laughs) “I mean, I eat roe, you know, like fish eggs, which doesn’t seem that exotic, either.”

Kumail Nanjiani: “Yeah, sure. Are there feathers in roe?”

Elizabeth Banks: “I don’t have to pull anything out of my teeth when I eat those.”

Elizabeth Banks (as Pam Mallard, voice): “Hi there, I’m Pam. I’m sharing my life with him, so I’m painfully aware of all the stupid things that come out of his mouth.”

Kumail Nanjiani (as Mack Mallard, voice): “Oh, yeah, that’s true. She is.”

No feathers, because they play Mr. and Mrs. Mallard in “Migration.”

Elizabeth Banks: “For your mere parents, who was the good cop and who was the bad cop?”

Kumail Nanjiani: “Dad was the good cop, Mom was the bad cop.”

Elizabeth Banks: “That’s how it is in my house.”

Kumail Nanjiani: “The entire time.”

Kumail Nanjiani (as Mack Mallard, voice): “Migration. What a stupid idea.”

Kumail Nanjiani is the scaredy-dad cop of this household.

Elizabeth Banks (as Pam Mallard, voice): “I want us to get out and see the world.”

More on the chill side about raising two ducklings is Elizabeth Banks.

Elizabeth Banks: “The film really is a little bit about how you have to set them free a little bit. You gotta give them a sense of independence. They want that. You know, you do know, at a certain point, they’re going to fly away from the nest.”

Elizabeth Banks (as Pam Mallard, voice): “We’re trying to get to Jamaica.”

Awkwafina (as Chump, voice): “Woo-hoo! Don’t worry, Chump’s got ya.”

They get lost in NYC but meet a couple of bird pals.

Awkwafina (as Chump, voice): “Just stay close to me and everything will be all right.”

Awkwafina is a helpful pigeon and missing some … talons?

Awkwafina: “It’s clear that she’s not very aware of her surroundings, which is ironic, because she lives in New York City and there’s like a lot of city buses. So I think it has something to do with her not reading space well.”

Elizabeth Banks (as Pam Mallard, voice): “We can get the key.”

Keegan-Michael Key (as Delroy, voice): “No key. That’s impossible.”

But the key to finding their way is Delroy, a Jamaican parrot played by Keegan-Michael Key. He dug deep to get the accent down just right.

Keegan-Michael Key: “I’ve never been there before, but you know the way that they talk? That’s pretty special.”

Keegan-Michael Key (as Delroy, voice): “Whatever it is you’re expecting over there, it’s going to be even better.”

“Migration” has flown into theaters in wide release.

