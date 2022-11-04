Take it outside! You should, if it gives you the re-charge you so desperately need. Midtown Garden Center is a lush speck of greenery in the middle of the big city of Miami.

A garden oasis awaits you at Midtown Garden Center in the heart of the 305.

Nicole Urdaneta: “We offer more of an experience. We like to give you a backyard feel instead of just a regular nursery.”

This backyard is a one-stop shop for all your plant needs.

Nicole Urdaneta: “We offer both outdoor full sun plants, shaded area plants for our indoor options. We have, as well, some low light tolerant plants to brighten areas.”

And once you’ve found your perfect match, they’ll even pot it for you to take home.

Mikaela Arena: “I wasn’t looking for anything too specific. I knew I wanted to plant for my indoor space, and coming here, they had a big variety of plants, so I did manage to find a cute little plant for my space.”

Greenery isn’t the only thing Midtown is selling. There’s a little flower power happening here as well.

And when you’re done shopping, you can plant yourself under a tree and chill.

Nicole Urdaneta: “Not a lot of people have a backyard, so we like to give them the option of just being able to go somewhere being surrounded by plants.”

If you’re hungry, grab a bite from their taco truck and cool down with one of the juices from Devia Juice Bar.

Mikaela Arena: “I was surprised to see that they actually have tacos and smoothies. I will definitely be coming back here. It’s been such an amazing experience.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Midtown Garden Center

2600 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

305-576-9199

midtowngardencenter.com

