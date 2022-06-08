They say less is more and that couldn’t be truer when it comes to summer trends. Deco’s checking out a celebrity go-to look that’s all about skirting around.

She may be a little unhinged on ‘euphoria’ but in real life Sydney Sweeney is a total trendsetter.

And she definitely turned heads at the MTV Movie and TV Awards when she rocked this sparkly micro mini skirt.

Phillip Bloch, Celebrity Stylist: “It’s an itsy bitsy teeny weeny micro mini.”

Sydney’s outfit had everyone talking…

Phillip Bloch: “She has taken on the low rise and she is taking it down to a new level.”

And she’s not the only one who’s got a leg up on the trend!

The micro mini skirt is heating up the runway and hot, hot, hot for summer thanks to fashion houses like Miu Miu.

Hailey Bieber loves this look so much, she’s part of the campaign!

Nicole Kidman rocked it on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Zendaya posed like a pro in one for Interview Magazine and Miley Cyrus just can’t get enough!

