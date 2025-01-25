Space. The final frontier. And that’s where Michelle Yeoh is making a name for herself, already! The Oscar-winning actress is taking command in a new Star Trek movie, and she’s telling Deco all about it.

Michelle Yeoh (as Philippa Georgiou): “What are you doing in my space station?”

Omari Hardwick (as Alok Sahar): “I’m giving you a chance to get back in on the action on a galactic scale.”

Michelle Yeoh (as Philippa Georgiou): “What a cute idea!”

Reach for the stars! Michelle Yeoh is making history in “Star Trek: Section 31.”

Kacey Rohl (as Rachel Garrett): “Thirty-one is a black ops division. Spy work.”

Michelle Yeoh (as Philippa Georgiou): “It’s just a place for people to bend the rules.”

Kacey Rohl (as Rachel Garrett): “Starfleet is here to make sure no one commits murder.”

The actress is back as Philippa Georgiou in this few film, making her the first woman to ever lead a Star Trek movie. I guess you could say it’s been a long time coming.

Michelle Yeoh: “The first time I played her, in “Star Trek Discovery” — which was in 2016 when we started to make that TV series — the possibilities were just mind-blowing.”

This time around, Michelle is trying to stop a major galactic threat, and with billions of lives at stakes, that means you need a crew willing to do things a little differently.

Michelle Yeoh: “Emperor Georgiou is scary as hell and brutal, and what is she? These are very flawed characters. Only flawed characters get to go to Section 31.”

Sure, she may be a little rough around the edges, but that’s what makes her so compelling.

Michelle Yeoh: “As an actor, you’re constantly searching, and when you find a character and a premise that’s so out there, you know, you shouldn’t let it go, and that’s what we did.”

“Star Trek: Section 31” is now streaming on Paramount+.

