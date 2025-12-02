It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or so they say. It’s also the most stressful time of the year, especially when you’re a mom trying to deck the halls for everyone and not getting the credit you deserve! Well, turn that frown upside down because laughter is the best medicine, and there’s a new comedy coming to Prime Video this week that’s sure to make your spirits brighter.

Talk about the mother of all Christmases!

Michelle Pfeiffer is a mom on a mission to make spirits bright in “Oh. What. Fun.”

But her family’s apathy for everything she does during the holidays has her saying “bah humbug.”

I mean, who could blame her?

Michelle Pfeiffer: “Honestly though, it’s the tip of the iceberg in this film, in terms of what women accomplish behind-the-scenes that they get no credit for, no appreciation for.”

Preach, sister.

Because this movie is all about making mamas feel seen.

Michelle Pfeiffer: “Really, the principle of it is, let’s appreciate moms more.”

And even though it’s not even out yet, it’s already having that effect behind-the-scenes!

Just ask Denis Leary!

Denis Leary: “This is why my wife loved the movie when she saw it. Because she was like, ‘This is the truth about moms and Christmas.'”

Felicity Jones, Dominic Sessa and Chloë Grace Moretz play Michelle and Denis’ kids in the movie. Jason Schwartzman is the son-in-law.

They tell Deco that for them, it’s not officially the holiday season until…

Chloë Grace Moretz: “Ice skating. I feel like it’s, that’s the moment where I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, it is Christmas time!”

Dominic Sessa: “Yeah, I agree. It’s like skating outdoors.”

Chloë Grace Moretz: “Yeah.”

Dominic Sessa: “That’s hard to beat for sure, especially if you’re in, like, New York City.”

Felicity Jones: “‘Love, Actually’ became that film that until ‘Love, Actually,’ until I’ve seen it for the 10th time, it is not yet Christmas.”

Jason Schwartzman: “To me, what signals the holidays is the ornaments. We’re unwrapping things, we’re seeing what survived the terrible packing job that I’ve done the previous year.”

And when it comes to those three magical little words everyone wants to hear this time of year…

Felicity Jones: “That’s the best one: I brought wine.”

Chloë Grace Moretz: “I made food.”

Dominic Sessa: “I made food. Dinner is ready.”

Chloë Grace Moretz: “Yeah.”

Jason Schwartzman: “Synthesizers for you!”

Denis Leary: “You just want to hear, like, somebody genuinely say, ‘What can I do? Can I help?'”

Michelle Pfeiffer: “‘Let me take this trash out.'”

Denis Leary: “Yeah.”

Michelle Pfeiffer: “Not even ask. ‘Oh, I see the trash needs emptying. Let me get that. Oh, let me load the dishwasher.'”

